GENEVA Austria's decision to search the plane of President Evo Morales of Bolivia was an act of aggression and a violation of international law, Bolivia said on Wednesday.

Bolivia's Ambassador to the United Nations in New York Sacha Llorentty Solíz told reporters in Geneva that he had no doubt that the orders to divert Morales's plane came from the United States.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Tom Miles)