CLEVELAND Five men accused of plotting to blow up a highway bridge south of Cleveland are a danger to the community and could try to flee so they will be held without bail pending their trial, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

Self-described anarchists Brandon Baxter, Anthony Hayne, Joshua Stafford, Connor Stevens and Douglas Wright were charged in April with one count each of conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. They have pleaded not guilty, but did not testify at a bond hearing in late May.

Authorities have said the men were arrested after buying what they believed to be C-4 explosives and two explosive devises for $900 from an undercover FBI agent.

They have been accused of leaving the devices in two tool boxes at the base of the bridge and planned to detonate them using a cell phone, but the devices were not active.

The Cleveland office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation used a paid informant to record conversations with some of the men after he met them at an Occupy Cleveland event last October.

At a bond hearing May 30 in Akron, Ohio, FBI agent Ryan Taylor played audio and video recordings of the hours leading up to the arrests on April 30.

U.S. District Judge David D. Dowd Jr. had delayed the bail ruling until two-plus hours of recordings made on the day of their arrest could be transcribed. He filed the bond ruling early on Tuesday.

Four of the men filed motions for bond and an attorney for the fifth, Stafford, requested inpatient psychological care for his client but did not seek bail.

Their attorneys argued that the men had been overly influenced by the FBI informant and would never have gone through with the plan without his involvement.

