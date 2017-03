WASHINGTON The White House on Thursday said it would have details soon on policy changes for how the U.S. government handles efforts to secure the return of American hostages.

The Obama administration has been looking at new ways to handle such situations after taking criticism, including from the family of Warren Weinstein, an American hostage who was killed in a U.S. strike while being held by al Qaeda.

