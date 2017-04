WASHINGTON More than 30 American are currently being held hostage outside the United States, President Barack Obama's homeland security and counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday.

The Obama administration, which is formally unveiling changes to the nation's hostage policy, has said that more than 80 Americans have been taken hostage by terrorist or pirate groups since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

