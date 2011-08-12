NEW YORK Lawyers for a New York man accused of pledging allegiance to al Qaeda in Yemen are asking a judge to suppress statements he made to the FBI after he was placed on a "no-fly list" by U.S. authorities.

But Manhattan federal prosecutors, in a court filing on Friday, said any statements Brooklyn-born Wesam El-Hanafi, 36, might have made were voluntary and not coerced.

Hanafi was arrested in April last year and charged with conspiracy to provide material support to al Qaeda militants.

Prosecutors have said Hanafi bought seven digital Casio watches through Internet seller Amazon to send to militants in Yemen, home to a resurgent al Qaeda wing, and that the alarms in the watches could be used as triggers for a bomb.

Al Qaeda's Yemen-based regional arm has vowed to bleed U.S. resources with small, cheap attacks. It also claimed responsibility for a failed Christmas Day plane attack in 2009 and a 2010 attempt to blow up two U.S.-bound cargo planes.

At issue in Hanafi's case are statements he made to U.S. law enforcement in 2010 in the United Arab Emirates upon finding out he had been placed on the U.S. "no-fly" list.

"He was placed on the no-fly list, and deceived into believing that submission to an interview with the FBI was the only mechanism to secure his removal from the list," his lawyers argued in court papers to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood.

Prosecutors counter that Hanafi was free to leave at any point during the interviews and called defense arguments that they were unconstitutional "extravagant."

"Even if, as El-Hanafi claims, he was told at the close of the February 2010 interview that if he did not cooperate with questioning, he would risk losing the opportunity to receive the agents' assistance, this would not amount to coercion," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said it was not necessary to advise Hanafi of his Miranda rights -- a statement where police advise suspects of their right to remain silent, that any statement may be used as evidence against them and of their right to have an attorney present -- because he was never formally arrested or restrained.

Hanafi was charged along with another man, Sabirhan Hasanoff, 35, a dual U.S. and Australian citizen. Hasanoff has also been fighting the charges in court papers. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

A trial is scheduled for January 23, 2012. They face up to 75 years in prison if convicted.