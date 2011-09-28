A remote-controlled aircraft is seen in this February 2, 2003 handout photo. U.S. authorities on September 28, 2011 arrested and charged a Massachusetts man with plotting to attack the Pentagon and U.S. Capitol by using remote-controlled aircraft filled with plastic explosives. REUTERS/Department of Justice/Handout

A remote-controlled aircraft is seen in this undated handout photo. U.S. authorities on September 28, 2011 arrested and charged a Massachusetts man with plotting to attack the Pentagon and U.S. Capitol by using remote-controlled aircraft filled with plastic explosives. REUTERS/Department of Justice/Handout

A surveillance photo of the Pentagon, said to be taken by Rezwan Ferdaus who was arrested and charged with plotting to attack the Pentagon and U.S. Capitol by using remote-controlled aircraft filled with plastic explosives, is shown in this handout photo. REUTERS/Department of Justice/Handout

BOSTON U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested and charged a Massachusetts man with plotting to attack the Pentagon and U.S. Capitol by using remote-controlled aircraft filled with plastic explosives.

Rezwan Ferdaus, 26, a U.S. citizen, was also charged with attempting to provide support and resources to the al Qaeda group in order to carry out attacks on U.S. soldiers stationed overseas, U.S. attorney's office in Boston said. He was caught as a result of an undercover operation.

"The conduct alleged today shows that Mr Ferdaus had long planned to commit violent acts against our country," U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said in a statement.

The statement said the public was never in danger from the explosive devices, which were controlled by undercover FBI employees.

(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Jackie Frank)