A scale model of a U.S. Navy F-86 Sabre fighter plane is seen in a handout photo released by the U.S. Justice Department after the photo was submitted to U.S. District Court in Massachusetts as part of a criminal complaint and affidavit filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston, September 28, 2011. The complaint accuses Massachusetts resident Rezwan Ferdaus, 26, a U.S. Citizen, of plotting to attack the U.S. Pentagon and U.S. Capitol by using remote-controlled aircraft filled with plastic explosives. According to the Justice Department the aircraft shown in the photo is not an actual device constructed by the defendant, but is similar to the remote control aircraft he planned to use in attacks on Washington. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

A scale model of a U.S. Navy F-4 Phantom fighter plane is seen in a handout photo released by the U.S. Justice Department after the photo was submitted to U.S. District Court in Massachusetts as part of a criminal complaint and affidavit filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston, September 28, 2011. The complaint accuses Massachusetts resident Rezwan Ferdaus, 26, a U.S. Citizen, of plotting to attack the U.S. Pentagon and U.S. Capitol by using remote-controlled aircraft filled with plastic explosives. According to the Justice Department the aircraft shown in the photo is not an actual device constructed by the defendant, but is similar to the remote control aircraft he planned to use in attacks on Washington. The complaint states that Ferdaus was planning to use a 1/10th size scale model F-4 Phantom in a planned attack on the U.S. Capitol building. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

A 'surveillance photo' that the FBI says was taken of the Pentagon by defendant Rezwan Ferdaus is seen in a handout photo released by the U.S. Justice Department after the photo was submitted to U.S. District Court in Massachusetts as part of a criminal complaint and affidavit filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston, September 28, 2011. The complaint accuses Massachusetts resident Ferdaus, 26, a U.S. Citizen, of plotting to attack the U.S. Pentagon and U.S. Capitol by using remote-controlled aircraft filled with plastic explosives. According to the Justice Department the photo was taken during a May 2011 'reconnaissance' visit to Washington while the FBI says Ferdaus was planning attacks. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

BOSTON U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested and charged a Massachusetts man with plotting to attack the Pentagon and U.S. Capitol by using remote-controlled aircraft filled with plastic explosives.

Rezwan Ferdaus, 26, a U.S. citizen, was also charged with attempting to provide support and resources to the al Qaeda group in order to carry out attacks on U.S. soldiers stationed overseas, U.S. attorney's office in Boston said. He was caught as a result of an undercover operation.

"The conduct alleged today shows that Mr Ferdaus had long planned to commit violent acts against our country," U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said in a statement.

The statement said the public was never in danger from the explosive devices, which were controlled by undercover FBI employees.

(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Jackie Frank)