A scale model of a U.S. Navy F-86 Sabre fighter plane in a photo released by the U.S. Justice Department. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice

A 'surveillance photo' that the FBI says was taken of the Pentagon by defendant Rezwan Ferdaus. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice

A scale model of a U.S. Navy F-4 Phantom fighter plane in a photo released by the U.S. Justice Department. Massachusetts resident Rezwan Ferdaus, 26, a U.S. Citizen, of plotting to attack the U.S. Pentagon and Capitol by using remote-controlled aircraft filled with plastic explosives. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice

BOSTON A U.S. man who allegedly plotted to fly explosives-laden model planes into the Pentagon and the U.S. Capitol was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on Thursday.

The six-count indictment of Rezwan Ferdaus also covered the Ashland, Massachusetts, resident's efforts to provide support and resources to al Qaeda in order to carry out attacks on U.S. soldiers overseas.

Ferdaus, 26, was arrested on Wednesday after taking delivery of various weaponry -- including grenades and assault rifles -- from undercover agents, and is being held without bail. A detention hearing is set for Monday.

The 23-page indictment contained much of the information covered by the affidavit issued after a months-long investigation led by the FBI but involving several law enforcement agencies.

Ferdaus "planned to commit acts of violence against the United States" with the goal of "decapitating" the nation's military center "and killing as many 'kafirs' (an Arabic term meaning non-believers) as possible," the indictment said.

