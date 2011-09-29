BOSTON A U.S. man who allegedly plotted to fly explosives-laden model planes into the Pentagon and the U.S. Capitol was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on Thursday.
The six-count indictment of Rezwan Ferdaus also covered the Ashland, Massachusetts, resident's efforts to provide support and resources to al Qaeda in order to carry out attacks on U.S. soldiers overseas.
Ferdaus, 26, was arrested on Wednesday after taking delivery of various weaponry -- including grenades and assault rifles -- from undercover agents, and is being held without bail. A detention hearing is set for Monday.
The 23-page indictment contained much of the information covered by the affidavit issued after a months-long investigation led by the FBI but involving several law enforcement agencies.
Ferdaus "planned to commit acts of violence against the United States" with the goal of "decapitating" the nation's military center "and killing as many 'kafirs' (an Arabic term meaning non-believers) as possible," the indictment said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Jerry Norton)