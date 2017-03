Christopher Cornell, 20, of Cincinnati, Ohio is pictured in this handout photo from the Butler County Jail obtained by Reuters January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Butler County Jail/Files

WASHINGTON A Cincinnati-area man was charged on Wednesday with planning an attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to an indictment handed down on Wednesday.

U.S. prosecutors accused Christopher Lee Cornell, 20, of plotting between August 2014 and January an attack that would have killed U.S. officers and employees, and of owning two semi-automatic rifles and 600 rounds of ammunition.

