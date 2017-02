President Barack Obama speaks at the American Latino Heritage Forum held at the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Thursday "individuals in the Iranian government" were aware of the alleged plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to Washington, and they must be held accountable.

"We believe that even if at the highest levels there was not detailed operational knowledge, there has to be accountability," Obama told a joint news conference with the visiting South Korean president.