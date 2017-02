Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks while being interviewed during the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that an alleged plot linked to the Iranian government to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to the United States would further isolate Tehran.

"We will be consulting with our friends and partners around the world about how we can send a very strong message that this kind of action, which violates international norms, must be ended," Clinton told reporters. She said it was time to "send a strong message to Iran and further isolate it from the international community."