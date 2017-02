House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) listens to a question during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The Obama administration should hold Iran's "feet to the fire" for the alleged plot to assassinate Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday.

U.S. officials have said there could be a push for a new round of sanctions on Iran for its efforts to assassinate Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir on U.S. soil.

Boehner is the top Republican in Congress.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; editing by Will Dunham)