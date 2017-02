White House Press Secretary Jay Carney answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday that senior members of Iran's Quds force participated in the alleged plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington, and that the United States would hold Tehran accountable.

"It's clear that senior levels of Quds force were engaged in the plotting," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters, saying that Washington would respond by intensifying efforts to isolate Iran.

