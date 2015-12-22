WASHINGTON A Pennsylvania teenager was indicted on Tuesday after investigators said he tried to help individuals travel to the Middle East to join Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Jalil Ibn Ameer Aziz, 19, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania,

was indicted by a federal grand jury in Scranton on charges of conspiring and attempting to provide material support to the militant group, the Justice Department said in a statement.

When Aziz was arrested on Thursday, prosecutors said he had used at least 57 Twitter accounts to advocate violence against Americans, disseminate Islamic State propaganda and post the names of U.S. military members that he said should be targeted.

Aziz is scheduled to appear in a Harrisburg court on Wednesday for a detention hearing and arraignment, the statement said.

