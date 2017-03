A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempting to provide material support to Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Jalil Ibn Ameer Aziz, 19, a U.S. citizen and resident of Harrisburg, is charged in a two-count criminal complaint that was unsealed in U.S. District Court, the Justice Department said in a statement. His initial appearance will be later Thursday in Harrisburg.

