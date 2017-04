A Kansas man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attempting to detonate a car bomb on the Fort Riley military base in Manhattan, Kansas, in support of Islamic State, the Justice Department said.

John T. Booker Jr. of Topeka, who is also known as Muhammad Abdullah Hassan, was arrested in April 2015. He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Topeka.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)