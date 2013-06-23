WASHINGTON The United States is disappointed Hong Kong didn't arrest former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden despite repeated senior level contacts on the matter, a Justice Department official said on Sunday.

"The U.S. is disappointed and disagrees with the determination by Hong Kong authorities not to honor the U.S. request for the arrest of the fugitive," the official said.

At no point in discussions through Friday did Hong Kong raise issues regarding the sufficiency of the U.S. arrest request, the official said.

"In light of this, we find their decision to be particularly troubling," the official said.

(Reporting By Tabussum Zakaria and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Stacey Joyce)