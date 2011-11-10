NEW YORK Prosecutors on Thursday charged a Moroccan man with conspiring to provide weapons and other assistance to al Qaeda militants.

Abdeladim El-Kebir, 30, also known as "Abi al-Barra," was arrested in April by German authorities and is now in custody there, a spokesman for federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said.

From November 2009 until his arrest, Kebir worked with unnamed individuals to provide material support to al Qaeda, including training, lethal substances, explosives and personnel, according to an indictment unsealed in Brooklyn federal court.

He faces one count of conspiracy to provide material support to al Qaeda and one count of conspiracy to use a destructive device, and faces a life in prison if convicted.

It was not immediately clear when he would be brought to the United States to faces charges, spokesman Robert Nardoza said.

