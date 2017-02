New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg (C) speaks at a press conference regarding an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department on the Occupy Wall Street Protests at Zuccotti Park in New York on November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

NEW YORK New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will hold a news conference about the arrest of a man who authorities believe was planning to build and detonate a bomb, the New York Times reported Sunday.

The mayor's office announced a joint news conference at 7:30 p.m. with the police commissioner and district attorney.

The suspect, arrested within the past 24 hours, wanted to target government workers, the Times reported, citing a person briefed on the case.

