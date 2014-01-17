U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the National Security Agency from the Justice Department in Washington January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday said reforms to U.S. surveillance programs would include new rules for the use of National Security Letters, which can force companies to provide information to the government without informing the subject of the investigation.

Obama said in the future the secrecy of such letters would terminate within a fixed time unless the government demonstrated a real need for further secrecy.

Obama also said U.S. intelligence agencies would only use bulk collection of data for the purposes of fighting terrorism, protecting troops and allies, and combating crime.

