WASHINGTON The White House will have an announcement in coming days about whether President Barack Obama will attend a summit in Moscow this fall, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.

"We are continuing to evaluate the utility of a summit," Carney told reporters at a briefing. "You can expect that we'll have a decision to announce in coming days about that specific issue."

The United States was disappointed that Russia gave a temporary visa to fugitive former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. Obama is scheduled to attend a conference of the Group of 20 major world economies in Russia in the fall and was contemplating a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

