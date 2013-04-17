Oklahoma City police used a robot to investigate a suspicious van parked outside City Hall on Wednesday, and while no threat was found, officials were on high alert in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombings.

City Hall and surrounding buildings were evacuated while police inspected a U-Haul van parked outside the government buildings. Police said the van had been stolen and that it was reported as unattended by a nervous citizen.

The incident happened just two days before the anniversary of the April 19, 1995 truck bombing of a federal government building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people and injured more than 650 others.

Officials said they are always vigilant for any potential threat, but nerves are on edge following the bombs in Boston at the marathon finish line on Monday that killed three people and injured 176 others.

"People are very sensitive right now because of the Boston bombing," said Oklahoma City Police spokeswoman, Sgt. Jennifer Wardlow.

