Hong Young, 35, of Beltsville, Maryland

WASHINGTON A Maryland man who admitted to five shooting incidents, including opening fire on the National Security Agency's headquarters, has been linked to two more area shootings, police said on Tuesday.

The suspect, Hong Young, 35, of Beltsville, shot out the windows of two Laurel, Maryland, restaurants on March 2, Laurel police said in a statement.

The incidents came a day before he was arrested and confessed to five shootings. They include firing at the NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, on March 3, striking a spy agency building.

Young told officers that voices made him carry out the shootings, according to charging documents provided by Anne Arundel County police.

The four other shooting incidents in Washington's Maryland suburbs since Feb. 24 include a man grazed by a bullet and shots fired at a truck traveling on a highway, slightly wounding two people.

Young faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault, firearms violations and reckless endangerment. He has not yet been charged in the most recent incidents, a Laurel police spokesman said.

Police said last week said they had recovered 10 legally owned firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from Young's home. A judge denied him bail on Monday.

