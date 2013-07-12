MOSCOW Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden is seeking temporary asylum in Russia and plans to go to Latin America eventually, an organization endorsed by anti-secrecy group Wikileaks said on Twitter on Friday.
Wikileaks Press posted the tweet as Snowden met human rights activists at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and cited a representative of Human Rights watch who attended the meeting.
Separately, a Russian official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed Snowden would apply for asylum in Russia.
