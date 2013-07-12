Passengers watch news footage of Edward Snowden before getting aboard a Star Ferry to cross Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Former intelligence agency contractor Edward Snowden (C) and Sarah Harrison (L) of WikiLeaks speak to human rights representatives in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Human Rights Watch/Handout

MOSCOW Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden is seeking temporary asylum in Russia and plans to go to Latin America eventually, an organization endorsed by anti-secrecy group Wikileaks said on Twitter on Friday.

Wikileaks Press posted the tweet as Snowden met human rights activists at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and cited a representative of Human Rights watch who attended the meeting.

Separately, a Russian official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed Snowden would apply for asylum in Russia.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Thomas Grove)