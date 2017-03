Bolivian President Evo Morales talks to the media as he waits for his flight at the Vienna International Airport in Schwechat July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LA PAZ Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Saturday he would grant asylum, if requested, to former U.S. intelligence agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Morales' offer came after two other leftist Latin American leaders - Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega - also said they would help the U.S. fugitive, who is believed to be holed up in the transit area of a Moscow international airport.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Eric Beech)