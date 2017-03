Lonnie Snowden, father of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, speaks during an interview in Washington in this still image from July 31, 2013 video footage by Russian 24 (RU24) television. REUTERS/RU24 via Reuters TV

MOSCOW The father of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden thanked President Vladimir Putin on Thursday after Russia granted his son a year's temporary asylum.

"I am so thankful to the Russian nation and President Vladimir Putin," Lonnie Snowden told a state television channel in an interview, in which his comments were dubbed into Russian.

