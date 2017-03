Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden is seen in this still image taken from video during an interview by The Guardian in his hotel room in Hong Kong June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of The Guardian/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW Russia's FSB federal security agency and its U.S. counterpart, the FBI, are in talks over the fate of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is stuck at a Moscow airport, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Friday.

Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was not involved in talks over the 30-year-old American, who is wanted by the United States on espionage charges.

(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Kevin Liffey)