WASHINGTON The White House on Friday announced a new plan to fight propaganda from Islamic State and other violent extremist groups in the United States and abroad.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department will start a new task force to "integrate and harmonize" efforts to counter violent extremism in the United States, said Ned Price, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

The State Department will boost efforts to work with international partners - both inside and outside of foreign governments - on messaging against Islamic State and other violent groups in a "shift away from direct messaging," Price said in a statement.

