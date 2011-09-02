A woman touches a twisted piece of steel, from the attacks on the World Trade Center, at a memorial site across the Hudson River from the under-construction One World Trade Center (C) in Jersey City, New Jersey August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

WASHINGTON Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said on Friday there was no credible intelligence that al Qaeda was plotting an attack for the September 11 anniversary, but the United States remained at a heightened state of vigilance.

Security officials are being especially watchful as the 10th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches. Al Qaeda was responsible for the attacks in which hijacked planes were rammed into the Twin Towers in New York, struck the Pentagon, and crashed into a Pennsylvania field.

"While there is no specific or credible intelligence that al Qaeda or its affiliates are plotting attacks in the United States to coincide with the 10 year anniversary of 9/11, we remain at a heightened state of vigilance and security measures are in place to detect and prevent plots against the United States should they emerge," Napolitano said in a statement.

The State Department issued a "Worldwide Travel Alert," saying Americans traveling and living abroad should be aware of the continued threat posed by al Qaeda and its affiliates.

No specific threats have been identified, the State Department said. "In the past, terrorist organizations have on occasion planned their attacks to coincide with significant dates on the calendar," it said.

"While threats remain, our nation is stronger than it was on 9/11, more prepared to confront evolving threats, and more resilient than ever before," Napolitano said.

(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Vicki Allen and Eric Beech)