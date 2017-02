WASHINGTON The United States has credible but unconfirmed information about a possible terrorism threat surrounding the 10th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The context is still forming," the U.S. official cautioned, adding the threat appeared connected to Washington and New York City but other cities could not be ruled out.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Mark Hosenball)