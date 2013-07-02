European Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen speaks during a news conference on immigration at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels in this June 1, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS Free-trade talks between the European Union and the United States can go ahead next week despite a report that Washington is spying on the 28-nation bloc, the European Commission said on Tuesday, calling for "transparency and clarity".

"The beginning of EU-US trade negotiations should not be affected," said Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen, stating that EU commissioners considered the issue on Tuesday.

"The EU side will make it clear that for such a comprehensive and ambitious negotiation to succeed, there needs to be confidence, transparency and clarity among the negotiating partners," she told Reuters.

The first round of negotiations on the world's most ambitious free-trade agreement is due to start next Monday in Washington.

(Writing by Robin Emmott, editing by Luke Baker; writing by Robin Emmott)