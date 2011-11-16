A crew works atop the White House on the side that was hit by bullets last week in Washington November 16, 2011. Police arrested a 21-year old man on Wednesday suspected of shooting at the White House last week, after federal agents found two bullets that had hit the mansion, including one that struck a window. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

This United States Park Police photograph, obtained by Reuters November 16, 2011, shows Oscar Ortega-Hernandez. Police on Wednesday arrested the 21-year old Ortega-Hernandez, who is suspected of shooting at the White House last week, after federal agents found two bullets that had hit the mansion, including one that struck a window. Ortega-Hernandez was picked up by Pennsylvania state troopers at a hotel near Indiana, Pennsylvania, some four hours drive time from Washington, the U.S. Secret Service said. REUTERS/United States Park Police/Handout

WASHINGTON Police arrested a 21-year old man on Wednesday suspected of shooting at the White House last week, after federal agents found two bullets that had hit the mansion, including one that struck a window.

Oscar Ortega-Hernandez was picked up by Pennsylvania state troopers at a hotel near Indiana, Pennsylvania, some four hours drive time from Washington, the U.S. Secret Service said.

No one was hurt in the Friday night shooting.

The Secret Service said earlier on Wednesday one of the bullets broke a window but was stopped by protective ballistic glass behind the executive mansion's historic external glass, said Secret Service spokesman Edwin Donovan. The other round struck the exterior of the building.

The rounds were found on the south side of the White House, where the master bedroom and the Lincoln bedroom of the presidential private residence are located, as well as other bedrooms and spaces that could be used by the first family.

Secret Service officers had heard shots fired on the street, between 700 and 800 yards (meters) south of the president's residence.

Two cars were seen racing away from that scene. One of those vehicles was later found abandoned nearby with a semi-automatic rifle on board.

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were out of town on Friday night. The president was attending a basketball game in San Diego, California, before heading to Hawaii, where he hosted a weekend APEC summit of Asia-Pacific regional leaders.

The shooting was being investigated by Secret Service, the Washington and U.S. Parks police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

(Reporting by Alister Bull; editing by Philip Barbara)