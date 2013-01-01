Wall Street slips as Trump tweet pummels drug stocks
Healthcare stocks took a hammering on Tuesday, dragging the major U.S. indexes lower, after President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
WASHINGTON The Senate formally adjourned for the evening on Tuesday, which could further complicate the fate of a Senate-passed bill to avert $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts known as the "fiscal cliff."
Democratic Majority leader Harry Reid adjourned the Senate, which hours before passed legislation raising taxes on incomes above $400,000 and other changes to prevent the country from the effects of tumbling over the cliff.
House Republicans were meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to act on the bill. They are threatening to send the bill back to the Senate with requested changes.
(Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Healthcare stocks took a hammering on Tuesday, dragging the major U.S. indexes lower, after President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Oil prices firmed on Tuesday but stayed in a tight range, with investors seeking a clearer direction from inventory data and comments from oil officials as rising U.S. shale output offset OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.