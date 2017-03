U.S. President Barack Obama (R) listens to remarks to reporters by Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The White House said Tuesday that President Barack Obama will discuss the Iran nuclear talks, plans for the U.S. Export-Import bank, and infrastructure Tuesday night in a meeting with Senate Democrats.

The bank's charter expired on June 30, and Congress must decide whether to extend its financing.

(Reporting by Alex Wilts)