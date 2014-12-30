BOSTON Harvard Law School has agreed to overhaul the way it handles sexual harassment complaints among its students after a long-running federal investigation found it was violating U.S. law, officials said on Tuesday.

The deal with the elite school comes as part of a broader U.S. review of how colleges and universities that receive public funding handle allegations of sexual crime on campus, following a slew of high-profile cases.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights said in a press release its probe found Harvard Law School was violating federal Title IX laws, which are meant to curb sexual discrimination and harassment at schools receiving public funding. The department said that the school had agreed to a full overhaul of its policies and procedures.

"I am very pleased to bring to close one of our longest-running sexual violence investigations, and I congratulate Harvard Law School for now committing to comply with Title IX," said Catherine Lhamon, assistant secretary for civil rights.

It said its probe found Harvard officials mishandled at least two student complaints of sexual assault, including one in which the accused student was cleared during an appeal process in which the complainant was not allowed to participate.

It added that an investigation of Harvard College was ongoing, and remained separate from the probe of the law school.

Harvard said in a press release that it was committed to eliminating sexual violence from campus life and had recognized that "we could and should do more." It said it started overhauling its policies two years ago.

Under the agreement, Harvard Law School will provide Title IX training for staff dealing with complaints, and report regularly to the Department of Education on incidents.

A Rolling Stone magazine article in November about an alleged gang rape at a University of Virginia fraternity, along with recent allegations of sexual abuse targeting comedian Bill Cosby, have heightened U.S. attention on sexual assault.

Rolling Stone this month said it had made errors in its reporting of the University of Virginia story.

(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Andrew Hay)