RICHMOND, Va. An independent investigator will examine allegations of a 2012 gang rape at a University of Virginia fraternity house that was described in harrowing detail in Rolling Stone magazine, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday.

Attorney General Mark Herring said the law firm of O'Melveny & Myers would examine both the incident in which seven fraternity members are accused and how the university handled the matter.

University Rector George Keith Martin apologized to the survivor of the alleged attack, identified only as Jackie.

"I would like to say to Jackie and her family that I’m sorry,” Martin said during a special meeting of the university’s Board of Visitors in Charlottesville, where the university is located.

The UVA chapter of Phi Kappa Psi, where the alleged rape occurred, has voluntarily surrendered its fraternity agreement with the university and suspended its activities. University President Teresa Sullivan has suspended all other fraternity and sorority activities until Jan. 9.

Herring pledged an aggressive probe of the incident, which is under investigation by the Charlottesville Police Department at the request of the university.

"The University of Virginia community and all Virginians have been stunned by the horrific story Rolling Stone brought to light, as well as the apparent inadequacy of the university's response to this and other past reports of sexual violence,” Herring said.

Martin said he would do whatever was possible to “maximize opportunities for criminal prosecution of sexual misconduct,” which might include revising state and federal statutes.

During the board meeting, Sullivan said the Rolling Stone article pointed to what she described an entrenched cultural problem in student life.

She said that beginning in January, a violence prevention group would be offering training to students and faculty about what they could do as bystanders to step forward to prevent sexual violence.

UVA has already been shaken this year by the abduction and death of Hannah Graham, a sophomore whose remains were found in October outside Charlottesville.

Jesse Matthew of Charlottesville has been charged in her disappearance.

