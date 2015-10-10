HONOLULU A 25-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark off the famed North Shore on Hawaii's island of Oahu on Friday, and the man was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, emergency officials said.

The shark measured between 10 and 12 feet (3 to 3.7 meters), according to officials with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. It was unclear what species of shark it was.

The man, after he was bitten on the left leg, was helped ashore by another surfer and paddle boarder and a kayaker who towed them in, said Shane Enright, a spokeswoman for the service.

Others on the beach helped put the man on a surfboard and used a board's leash as a tourniquet as they waited for an ambulance to arrive, Enright said.

The man was taken in critical condition to a local trauma hospital for treatment of injuries on his left leg, she said.

It was believed to be the fifth shark attack in Hawaii this year.

Oahu Ocean Safety lifeguards have been patrolling the waters around a 2 mile (3 km) area where the attack occurred and have closed nearby beaches, officials said. A decision to reopen them will be made on Saturday.

(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Ken Wills)