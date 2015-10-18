Two men have been injured in separate shark and eel attacks off Hawaii within the space of a few hours, local media reported on Sunday.

A 44-year-old man was swimming towards a beach in Kailua on the island of Oahu when he was attacked by a shark shortly before noon on Saturday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. He sustained injuries to his lower legs.

Later in the day, a 32-year-old was bitten in his left foot as he swam off a beach in Honolulu, the television station KITV reported.

Emergency responders initially believed a shark bit the man, but later said the injuries were more consistent with an eel bite, KITV reported.

