A North Carolina resort town's beaches were under surveillance by air and water but open for swimming on Monday, the day after two youths were badly injured in separate shark attacks less than an hour apart.

The twin attacks Sunday were extremely rare, with only two similar incidents recorded in the past four decades - one in Egypt and another in the Florida panhandle, said George Burgess, director of the International Shark Attack File database maintained at the University of Florida.

"It's certainly highly unusual and newsworthy from a scientific viewpoint," Burgess said.

Last year, his team recorded a total of 52 unprovoked and nonfatal attacks in the United States, with almost half occurring off the east coast of Florida, where small sharks often mistake swimmers for prey.

But 2015 is off to a deadly start, with six fatalities already reported worldwide, including one in Hawaii, said Burgess' assistant, Lindsay French. In 2014, three fatalities were recorded internationally.

In Oak Island, swimmers were urged to be vigilant after a 16-year-old boy lost an arm and a 12-year-old girl lost part of an arm in the Sunday attacks, which occurred about 2 miles apart (3 km) on the same stretch of beach.

The attacks occurred in waist-deep waters about 20 yards (18 meters) offshore.

Both youths were in good condition on Monday, officials said. The girl was vacationing from Asheboro, North Carolina, and the boy was from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The boy was recovering after his left arm was severed just below his shoulder, New Hanover Regional Medical Center said.

No additional information was available about the girl, whose family has requested privacy, the hospital said.

The attacks occurred at the start of the summer tourist season at Oak Island, a town of about 7,000 year-round residents that gets 40,000 visitors over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Officials could not confirm whether the attacks involved one shark or two, but noted that shark encounters in the area were so rare that last was believed to have occurred decades ago.

Authorities had responded to a previous report of a shark attack about 30 miles (48 km) away at Ocean Isle Beach last Thursday.

Four unprovoked shark attacks were recorded in 2014 in North Carolina by the International Shark Attack File. Florida had 28 attacks, followed by Hawaii with seven, South Carolina with five and California with four.

(Story refiles to insert missing word "in" in paragraph 8)

(Writing by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla. Additional reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Scott Malone and Doina Chiacu)