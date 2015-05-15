LOS ANGELES A former high-profile sheriff of Orange County, California, who was convicted of witness tampering in 2009 and sentenced to federal prison, has been released to home confinement, his lawyer said on Friday. Mike Carona, dubbed "America's Sheriff" on cable TV networks after his department tracked down the killer of a 5-year-old girl, was allowed to serve the final 10 percent of his sentence under home confinement because of good behavior behind bars, attorney Mike Schroeder said.

Schroeder said Carona, 59, had first been released from a federal prison medical facility in Kentucky to a halfway house in Southern California before being allowed to return to the home he shares with his wife.

He declined to discuss Carona's medical issues.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman told the Los Angeles Times that Carona had been transferred from a federal prison in Colorado, where he had been serving his more than five-year sentence, to the Kentucky medical facility in November.

Representatives for the Federal Bureau of Prisons could not be reached for comment by Reuters on Friday afternoon.

Carona was thought to have a future in local or state politics before his 2007 indictment.

