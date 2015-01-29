TAMPA, Fla. After years on the run, a treasure hunter wanted in Ohio over accusations of cheating investors after recovering a fortune in gold from a shipwreck told a federal court hearing on Thursday that he has health problems and should stay in Florida, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Authorities apprehended Tommy Thompson this week at a Hilton hotel in Palm Beach County, where he apparently had been living for two years with a woman, Alison Antekeier, who also was detained, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Thompson is now scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday, according to court records. The newspaper reported the delay would give him more time to find an attorney.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Dave Lee Brannon did not appear receptive to Thompson's desire to stay in Florida due to health concerns, the Post reported.

Thompson said he suffers from encephalitis symptoms and an overactive immune system and fears becoming sick if sent back to Ohio, according to the Post.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in Ohio in 2012 when Thompson failed to appear in federal court for a civil case to disclose the location of the gold recovered from his 1988 treasure hunt.

According to the criminal complaint, Thompson's company, Columbus Exploration, brought up gold coins and bars worth up to $400 million. But previous reports have estimated the recovery at more than $40 million.

Using sonar and robotic technology, Thompson discovered the shipwrecked SS Central America, which carried as much as 21 tons of gold from the California mines when it sank in 1857 off the coast of South Carolina.

More than 400 people drowned and the lost fortune helped to trigger a U.S. banking panic.

Thompson faces multiple federal and state civil lawsuits that accuse him of cheating investors who helped to fund his expedition, according to court records in the U.S. Southern District of Ohio that were unsealed on Wednesday.

Federal agents in 2012 found a multimillion-dollar mansion in Vero Beach, Florida, where Thompson and Antekeier had lived under false names and led a cash-only existence.

(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Bill Trott)