Aaron Alexis, who the FBI believe to be responsible for the September 16, 2013 shootings at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. , is shown in this undated handout photograph provided by Kristi Suthamtewakul, wife of 'Happy Bowl' Thai restaurant owner Nutpisit Suthamtewakul, who was best friends with Aaron Alexis when he lived in White Settlement, Texas. REUTERS/Kristi Suthamtewakul/Handout via Reuters

Aaron Alexis, who the FBI believe to be responsible for the September 16, 2013 shootings at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., is shown in this undated handout photograph provided by Kristi Suthamtewakul, wife of 'Happy Bowl' Thai restaurant owner Nutpisit Suthamtewakul, was best friends with Alexis when he lived in White Settlement, Texas. REUTERS/Kristi Suthamtewakul/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The Texas man suspected of killing 12 people in a shooting rampage at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday started there in some capacity last week, although it is unclear whether he still may have been in training, his employer told Reuters on Tuesday.

Aaron Alexis, 34, had worked for the same information technology firm, The Experts, at six or more U.S. military installations in July and August with no reported incidents or personal problems, Thomas Hoshko said in a telephone interview.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Vicki Allen)