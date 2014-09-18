Police in Arizona arrested one man and were seeking another at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday after officers pursued a car there carrying suspects in a shooting at a nearby gas station forecourt, authorities said.

No one was being allowed into the airport's Terminal Four due to police activity, and people were told to avoid the area, said Sergeant Steve Martos, a Phoenix Police Department spokesman.

Sergeant Mike Pooley of the Tempe Police Department said a patrol car had followed the suspect vehicle from the scene of the shooting to the airport.

He said one suspect was in custody and one was still being sought after last being seen at Terminal Four.

One traveler, Alan Tessmer, told local TV station Fox 10 Phoenix that he was arriving to take a flight when he saw police officers "running out of their vehicles with automatic weapons."

Users of social media published pictures of passengers on arriving flights waiting inside with their luggage to be told it was safe to leave the terminal.

The airport said some operations at Terminal Four were affected, and that vehicles were not being allowed into the terminal's parking lot.

"If you're coming to the airport, please drive slowly, use caution on the roadways and follow instructions of any police or operations staff that you encounter," it said in a statement.

"Takeoffs and landings continue at Sky Harbor," it said.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Sandra Maler)