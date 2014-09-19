Police in Phoenix have arrested three shooting suspects following an hours-long manhunt at the city's Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday, following a shooting at a nearby gas station, authorities said.

Officers with the Tempe Police Department responded to reports of the shooting around 2:45 p.m. local time (2145 GMT), and tracked the suspects' vehicle from the scene to the airport, Assistant Tempe Police Chief Angel Carbajal told reporters at a news conference.

The three suspects bailed from their vehicle after reaching the airport and within minutes two of them, a man and a woman, had been arrested, police said.

Another man, who was shown on airport security video sprinting bare-chested through a parking lot, eluded capture through the afternoon but was arrested without incident inside a stairwell at the airport's Terminal Four on Thursday evening, police said.

Only one person was injured in the incident, a gunshot victim at the gas station the three suspects fled from. The victim was in critical but stable condition as of Thursday evening, Carbajal said.

The airport had locked down its Terminal Four as police scoured the nearby parking garage, but reopened it around 6 p.m. local time, airport officials said. More than 25 flights out of the airfield were canceled due to the incident.

Local television news footage earlier on Thursday showed armed police officers searching the lot and checking inside vehicles.

One traveler, Alan Tessmer, told local TV station Fox 10 Phoenix that he was arriving to take a flight when he saw police officers "running out of their vehicles with automatic weapons."

Users of social media published pictures of passengers on arriving flights waiting inside with their luggage to be told it was safe to leave the terminal.

"If you're coming to the airport, please drive slowly, use caution on the roadways and follow instructions of any police or operations staff that you encounter," it said in a statement.

It said its other terminals were operating normally.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)