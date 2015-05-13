PHOENIX Five men and women were found shot dead in an Arizona home on Tuesday, the Arizona Daily Star newspaper reported.

Police initially posted a message online describing the deaths in south Tucson as an apparent murder-suicide, then later said it was too early to tell.

A visitor to the house saw a person inside with wounds and called the police in at around 6 p.m., Tucson Police Chief Roberto Villaseñor told the newspaper.

The five bodies were found throughout the house and it appeared that all had died on Tuesday, he added. None of the dead were young children, the force said.

(Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Andrew Heavens)