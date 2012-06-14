BUFFALO, New York Authorities conducted a nationwide manhunt on Thursday for a New York surgeon suspected of killing a woman at the hospital where they worked.

Dr. Timothy Jorden, 49, a trauma surgeon at Erie County Medical Center, is being sought in the shooting of Jacqueline Wisniewski, 33, in a stairwell at the Buffalo hospital on Wednesday morning, Buffalo police said. Wisniewski was Jorden's former girlfriend, according to a report in the Buffalo News.

Law enforcement was concentrating its search around Jorden's nearby home in Lakeland, New York, said police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

The search was being conducted by local, county and state police, the FBI, the U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. marshals, he said.

Jorden is known to have contacts across the nearby Canadian border but Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda said he believes Jorden is still in the United States.

Jorden may have drastically altered his appearance ahead of the shooting, and may look different from a photo released by police, DeGeorge said.

"He may have additional facial hair growth over the last couple of days and he may have lost weight recently," he said.

Jorden, who has military training, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

