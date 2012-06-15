BUFFALO, New York Authorities found the body on Friday of a Buffalo, New York, surgeon who was suspected of shooting a woman at the hospital where they both worked, police said.

The body of Dr. Timothy Jorden, 49, was discovered near his home in Lake View, New York, according to Buffalo police. Jorden, who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was found in a wooded ravine, police said.

Federal and state officials had been searching for Jorden, a trauma surgeon at Erie County Medical Center, who was suspected of shooting Jacqueline Wisniewski, 33, in a stairwell at the Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

The slain woman was Jorden's former girlfriend, according to the Buffalo News. She worked as a receptionist at the regional trauma center.

