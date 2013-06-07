SANTA MONICA, California Two people were found dead at the scene of a California house fire on Friday a short distance from where a gunman opened fire on traffic near a college campus in Santa Monica, but it was not immediately clear if the incidents were related, police said.

Television footage broadcast by a local CNN affiliate from the scene of the fire appeared to show a car outside the home damaged by gunfire. Local television station KNBC, citing a fire department official, reported that a woman was found suffering a gunshot wound in a car outside the burned home.

(Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)