SANTA MONICA, California A gunman killed at least six people in Santa Monica, California, west of Los Angeles, on Friday, before he was shot to death himself by police at the library of a community college, Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks said.

Seabrooks said a second individual she described as a "person of interest" had been taken into custody in connection with the violence, which unfolded a few miles from where President Barack Obama was attending a political fundraiser.

