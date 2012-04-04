One Goh (L), accused of opening fire on former classmates and staff at Oikos University on April 2, 2012, appears in Alameda County Court for his arraignment in this April 4, 2012 courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Vicki Behringer

OAKLAND, California A former nursing student was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday in a shooting rampage that left seven people dead and three others wounded this week at a small, Christian college in California.

The suspect in the shootings at Oakland's Oikos University, 43-year-old One Goh, appeared in court dressed in a red jumpsuit for a brief arraignment in which the charges were read to him by a judge.

He is accused of opening fire on former classmates and staff at Oikos University on Monday in the deadliest gun violence at a U.S. college since a Virginia Tech University student killed 32 people and wounded 25 others before taking his own life in 2007.

After the shootings, Goh told investigators that he had gone to the school with a .45-caliber handgun and four fully loaded magazines of ammunition, according to a police "probable cause statement" filed with the charges in court.

The document said Goh admitted to forcing a woman from her office at the school into a classroom at gunpoint, then shooting several people there before taking one of the victim's car keys and fleeing the scene in that person's car.

Goh surrendered a short time later at a grocery store several miles (km) away, turning himself in to a security guard at the supermarket who called the police.

District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Goh had been charged with seven counts of murder with "special circumstances," and three counts of attempted murder.

"The enormity and devastation of these crimes is unprecedented in Alameda County," she said.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear, but police said Goh had "anger management" issues.

Goh said remained quiet during his arraignment, which lasted for just a few minutes. He was barely visible to courtroom spectators from behind a screen separating him from the rest of the chamber. A second court hearing was set for April 30.

Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan said on Tuesday that Goh had been cooperative since being taken into custody but was "not particularly remorseful."

Jordan said the accused gunman had gone to the school intent on attacking a school administrator and classmates he felt had treated him unfairly. The administrator he sought was not there at the time, but six students and a secretary were killed.

People who knew Goh said the rampage followed a period of personal tumult for him. His brother, a U.S. Army sergeant, was killed in a car accident last March, and his mother died in South Korea about a year ago. Court records also showed he was involved in a dispute with the owners of an apartment in Virginia who had evicted him and claimed he owed back rent.

The three wounded victims were released from the hospital on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Laird Harrison; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Will Dunham)